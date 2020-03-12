Tshwane tussle may be bad news for DA
The ANC received a bloody nose in the 2016 local government polls, but the endless squabbles in metros where the DA has tried to govern with other small parties might give voters pause in 2021
12 March 2020 - 05:00
In the old Tshwane council chamber on Sammy Marks Square, the stage has long been set for the unravelling of a DA-led coalition government.
Over the past two years, the chamber has provided the backdrop to many a political blowout as parties attempted the arduous tasks of, first, ensuring enough councillors were present to meet quorum requirements and, second, ensuring they had enough votes to pass simple items on the council agenda.
