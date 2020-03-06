EDITORIAL: Can parties learn from the Tshwane shambles?

Since then those gains have been reversed, as the coalition first lost control of Nelson Mandela Bay, then of Johannesburg and now of Tshwane, which the provincial government on Thursday placed under administration.

For the first time in SA, one of the eight metros will be dissolved and will have to go to fresh elections.

Not even Mangaung, in which the Free State government has intervened as a result of its dire finances, has been dissolved, which is the most severe form of intervention.

Gauteng’s decision is significant in itself and poses its own challenges just a year before the local government elections, assuming it's not reversed after a court challenge.

Tshwane currently has no mayor, no mayoral council and no municipal manager, which means the council is leaderless.

The reason why there was a vacancy in the council, is because the former incumbent, the DA’s Stevens Mokgalapa, resigned after a sex scandal.

Mokgalapa was fielded by the DA after Solly Msimanga, who was embroiled in a bitter battle with former city manager Moeketsi Mosola, resigned to focus on his failed bid to become Gauteng premier.

Randall Williams, the DA’s third candidate, failed to take office last week after the council meeting collapsed as the ANC and the EFF left, leaving the sitting without a quorum.

The two parties failed to attend another council meeting a week ago, which resulted in the council being unable to extend the tenure of the acting city manager, which lapsed at the end of February.

The ANC has deftly washed their hands of any complicity in the collapse of one of the biggest municipalities in SA, by saying that they were not in government, and merely formed part of the opposition. On the other hand, the DA has placed the blame for the collapsing council meetings on the ANC and the EFF.

This has been the reality of the other hung councils as well, which have seen decisions which need council approval being held to ransom while the politics of demand play out behind the scenes.

If coalitions are truly the future, which opposition parties argue they are, then there has to be a rethink about how it plays out. Parties can’t merely oppose for the sake of opposing, and where legitimate concerns are raised about those in government, those parties should also delve deep into whether they are not part of the problem.

In the end public representatives should understand that they are there at the behest of the voters and receive their salaries by virtue of that. They are not there to serve themselves, and when they place the needs of residents below that of their own political interests, they deserve to be punished at the ballot box.

The residents of Tshwane will now have that opportunity this year before anyone else does in the local government elections in 2021.

Let’s see if political parties learn some lessons from this saga.