Black ownership of banks continues to fall
Intellidex report says decline is mostly due to a continued exit of shareholders who received shares through empowerment schemes
09 March 2020 - 18:09
Black ownership of SA banks has declined for the past two years as shareholders who came in on the wave of empowerment deals in 2005 continue to sell their shares to diversify their investments.
On other transformation measures, though — such as black representation in management — the banking sector has surpassed empowerment targets with as much as 85% of junior management now black, says the 2019 “Transformation in Banking Report” published by the Banking Association SA on Monday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now