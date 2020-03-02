National NEWS ANALYSIS: The focus is on women in battle between Herman Mashaba and Parks Tau The apparent use of women as props in political mudslinging becomes a matter of legal debate BL PREMIUM

It has been a fortnight since President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema apologised to each other over the gender-based violence accusations that dominated the state of the nation (Sona) debate, with the president stressing that the topic should not be trivialised to score political points.

This week, the apparent use of women as props in political mudslinging becomes a matter of legal debate, as the Supreme Court of Appeal decides on former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s defamation case against the former ANC mayor he succeeded: Parks Tau.