Herman Mashaba heads to court in defamation case against predecessor Parks Tau

At her funeral, Tau said Mashaba had no respect for women. “The City of Johannesburg is today led by a man who believes that the women who are senior executives prostituted themselves to be in the jobs they are in. He says that in fact for them to earn the positions that they are in they had to sleep with the leadership.

“We have heard views from the mayor, Herman Mashaba, who says that in fact if it were up to him he would not want to be black.”

In court papers, Mashaba says these statements are “false, defamatory and malicious” and “they do not reflect my personal views”. He further states that before the funeral he “thought that [Tau] would be gracious in defeat and not be a sore loser, but I was obviously wrong”.

Tau maintains he was reacting to Mashaba’s reported comment that he would purge anyone who wasn’t qualified for their positions — and “the days when they allowed their girlfriends to run state institutions are over”.

“It is clear that the statement of [Mashaba] is a reference to the employment practices of the Johannesburg municipality under my leadership,” he states in court documents, adding that his response was “a fair representation of the objectionable views” held by Mashaba.

He added that Mashaba had also stated in an interview with Redi Tlhabi that if he could remove all the laws that classified him as black, he would do so “yesterday”.

Mashaba maintains this is because he believes racial classification is wrong, not because he hates being black. He further claims that the ANC Women’s League and trade union federation Cosatu repeated the “false and defamatory” accusations made against him by Tau, which he says are “calculated to engender hostility from the millions of women and black citizens of Johannesburg, making my task of leading the city unnecessarily difficult”.

Mashaba wants the Johannesburg high court to order Tau, the league and Cosatu to retract their “offending remarks”, refrain from repeating such or similar remarks in future, and issue an unconditional and widespread apology for the comments.