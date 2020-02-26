Tito Mboweni’s full 2020 budget speech

Appropriate monetary policy

The twin of our fiscal framework is appropriate monetary policy.

Regular consultation on fiscal and monetary policy is critical to the sustainability of our fiscal accounts, to the balanced growth of the economy, and to protecting the welfare of our people.

We would like to reiterate the current inflation target band of 6%-3% as the most appropriate monetary policy framework for a country such as ours. In line with that target, the moderate inflation outcomes for 2019 of 4.1% and the forecast for inflation to be about 4.5% over the next few years, has helped to lower the cost of capital to firms, households and the public sector.

The Reserve Bank will continue to undertake its duties in line with section 224 of the constitution which is to perform its functions independently without fear, favour or prejudice in the interest of balanced and sustainable growth in the Republic.

Aligning spending priorities to the economic growth plan

For our Aloe ferox to grow to its full potential, we need to do things that will help it in the medium to long run — for example, augmenting the soil with the right amount of organic manure, providing the right amount of sun and the correct amount of water. For a fast-growing economy we need to make sure our children are well educated, our people are healthy and our money is invested properly.

Learning, health and social development

Consequently, the largest spending areas will be learning and culture, which receives R396bn followed by health (R230bn), and social development with R310bn.

In the education sector, investment goes to new schools, replacing schools constructed with inappropriate materials, and providing them with water, electricity and sanitation.

In 2020-21 the maths, science and technology grant will introduce coding and robotics to learners in grades R to 3 as announced by the president.

Transfers to provinces support schooling for 13-million children and health care for 49.1-million South Africans. It is in this context that taking forward consultation on the NHI [National Health Insurance] is important.

President Ramaphosa has been elected chairperson of the AU.

We shall commence work on the Pan African University for Space Sciences Institute at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Funding can come from the Africa Renaissance Fund.

The department of higher education & training will reallocate existing funds to undertake a feasibility study for the establishment of a new university of science and innovation in Ekurhuleni.

Over the next three years, 48.2% of nationally raised funds are allocated to national government, 43% to provincial government and 8.8% to local government.

[A total] R500-million has been provisionally set aside for disaster management to respond to the impact of recent floods and the ongoing drought.

The infrastructure fund

Honourable members, Funanani Sikhwivhilu from Limpopo told us: “Infrastructure development should be a priority for the government” and we agree. In fact, capital spending is the fastest-growing component of non-interest spending. This spending is complemented by the Infrastructure Fund.

Over the next three years the Development Bank of Southern Africa will package blended finance megaprojects of least R200bn. [The] government has committed R10bn over the next three years.

The public can now find information on infrastructure projects on the VulekaMali internet portal.

Youth employment

[A total] 8.2-million young people between the ages of 15 and 34 are not in education, employment or training. [The] government is committed to helping them.

Raising skills and improving the matching of young people and jobs is an important focus of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.

To date, Jobs Fund projects have created more than 175,000 permanent jobs, helped 21,000 people into internships and created 59,900 short-term jobs. Of these, 65% went to youth.

As the president announced, we will reprioritize resources to raise spending on this critical area.

We will start work immediately!

I will provide more details in the 2020 medium-term budget policy statement.

We intend to make this intervention a resounding success.

Social grants

We are a caring society. We are a caring government. More than 18-million people receive a grant, which is a lifeline for many.

Grants reduce inequality and protect the most vulnerable in society.

I am happy to announce that grants are adjusted as follows:

R80 increase for the old-age, disability and care-dependency grants to R1,860 per month; R80 increase in the war veterans grant to R1,880; R40 increase for the foster care grant to R1,040 per month; and The child support grant will increase by R20 to R445 per month.

Changing the way we provide social grants has generated about R1bn per annum in efficiency savings, which will be partly used to raise the daily subsidy per child.

Modernising network industries and restructuring the SOEs

Madam Speaker, the next component of our plan is to modernise network industries and to restructure the state-owned enterprises.

Electricity

[The] government will do whatever it takes to ensure a stable electricity supply. It is our primary task. We have allocated R230bn over ten years to achieve the restructuring of the electricity sector.

The current electricity shortfall will ease as Eskom finishes critical maintenance. Bid Window 4 of the renewable energy programme is being accelerated. The rapid decline in renewable energy prices will give new momentum to Bid Window 5.

Determinations to implement the Integrated Resource Plan of 2019 are finalised and await the concurrence of the National Energy Regulator.

It will shortly be possible for municipalities in financially good standing to purchase electricity from independent power producers.

SAA

The SAA Sword of Damocles has now fallen on us. SAA has been placed in business rescue, which will lead to a radically restructured airline. Over the medium term, [the] government has allocated R16.4bn to settle guaranteed debt and interest. The associated restructuring costs will be reprioritized within the budget.

It is the very sincere hope of many that this intervention will lead to a sustainable airline that is not a burden to the fiscus.

Rail

[The] cabinet approved the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill in November, which takes us towards a fairer process for third-party access to the rail network.

Opening up our markets to trade with the rest of the continent

In 2019, SA signed the African Continental Free-Trade Agreement, which comes into effect on July 1 2020. This agreement will open up new markets, promote regional integration and contribute to economic growth.

Today we announce complementary measures to make it easier to do cross-border financial transactions, which will support trade and investment.

We want to encourage South Africans abroad to keep their ties with the country. We will raise the exempt amount for foreign remuneration to R1.25m.

We will phase out the administratively burdensome process of emigration through the SA Reserve Bank.

Reimagining our industrial strategy

To implement the reimagined industrial strategy:

An innovation fund will be capitalised with R1.2bn over the next three years; Industrial business incentives worth R18.5bn will create and retain about 56,500 jobs; An additional R107m is reprioritized for the refurbishment of 27 industrial parks in townships and rural economies; and R6.5bn is allocated for small business incentive programmes of which R2.2bn will be transferred to the Small Enterprise Development Agency. With the Department of Trade, Industry & Competition, we are considering various proposals from Itac [ International Trade Administration Commission] related to scrap steel and poultry.

Lowering the cost of doing business

Madam Speaker, steps are being taken to address SA’s lagging productivity growth and reduce the cost of doing business. The BIZPortal for example will provide a streamlined way to register a new business with the CIPC [Companies and Intellectual Property Commission], Sars, the UIF and the Compensation Fund in one day.

The Competition Amendment Act came into force in July 2019, strengthening the Competition Commission’s powers. The commission has conducted inquiries into a number of sectors to strengthen competition.

SA is moving with the fourth industrial revolution. We are determined not to be left behind. We are relaxing regulations to help our flourishing fintech sector.

The spectrum licensing plan was released in November, preparing the way for auctioning high-demand spectrum. Icasa [Independent Communications Authority of SA] will be appropriately capacitated for this.

A voucher system will be introduced to allow households to acquire digital devices.

Supporting agriculture and tourism

Over the medium term we will support agriculture and tourism. [The] government has allocated R495.1m to the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development to improve compliance with biosecurity and support exports.

An additional R500m is reprioritized over the medium term for the department to finalise land claims.

To support tourism, we will engage with the tourism industry on formalising the tourism levy.

Enforcing justice

Madam Speaker, fighting corruption is a priority of this administration.

The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority], Special Investigating Unit and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation get an additional R2.4bn in this budget.

This will enable the appointment of about 800 investigators and 277 prosecutors who will assist with, among other things, clearing the backlog of cases such as those emanating from the Zondo commission.

The disruptive actions of those who storm construction sites or mines harm growth and lead to job losses. Communities should expose such people to allow ministers [Bheki] Cele and [Ronald] Lamola to ensure that the law takes its course. I hope all South Africans join me in condemning this.