A huge cut in the public-sector wage bill, setting the ANC government up for a mighty fight with its union allies, is the standout item in finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget, which he delivered on Thursday. Read our selection of news, views and analysis for everything you need to know about #Budget2020.
BUDGET IN NUTSHELL: Mboweni slashes public-sector wages in bid to appease ...
The budget may please investors and analysts, but unions are unlikely to be impressed
Taxpayers get surprise R14bn in tax relief in Tito Mboweni’s budget
The surprise announcement by Mboweni not to increase tax rates is aimed at not further slowing down the already ...
Education bears brunt of Tito Mboweni’s budget cuts
The Treasury plans to cut noninterest expenditure by R156bn over the next three years, and education is among the ...
Treasury signals future cut in corporate tax rate
The intention is to encourage investment, improve SA’s competitiveness and reduce the appeal of base erosion and profit ...
EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni’s task is simple: do no harm
The finance minister doesn’t have the political backing for the really hard choices available to him
SA will start taxing heated tobacco such as the ‘hubbly bubbly’
Heated tobacco products will be taxed at a rate of 75% of the cigarette excise rate
Youth centres to be established to combat unemployment
Facilities to feature free internet, CV-drafting facilities and self-help and assessment services
SAA will have debt and interest payments taken care of
SAA fared best of the SOEs in terms of budget support, other than Eskom, which was already placed on life support in ...