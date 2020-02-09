Sixteen years down the line, SA’s digital migration struggle continues

Sixteen years after making plans to migrate from analogue to digital, the department of communications is still struggling to implement the broadcasting digital migration policy, which has frustrated players in the telecommunications sector who are desperate for additional spectrum.

SA started planning for digital migration in 2004 and had set itself an initial deadline of 2011. The new deadline is 2021.

Digital migration is crucial for freeing up broadband spectrum, which will boost connectivity. Spectrum, often referred to as the lifeblood of the wireless industry, refers to the radio signals set aside to carry data, including for cellphones, TV and global positioning systems (GPS).

This is a limited resource largely controlled by the government. The release of additional spectrum will diversify and boost competition in the telecommunications sector, reduce the cost of data, and boost the broader economy.

SA already lags much of Africa on digital migration and missed the 2015 International Telecommunications Union (ITU) deadline to switch its signal to digital. This means the union no longer protects SA’s analogue signal and people living in border areas could experience signal interruptions.

The migration process has been weighed down by many issues; not least the encryption squabbles and political instability as communications ministers were changed several times under former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.

In 2018, the department of communications confirmed that state-sponsored set-top boxes would not be encrypted. Set-top boxes are needed to decode the digital signal for television sets that do not have digital capabilities. Conditional access and encryption is crucial for pay-TV broadcasters, as it allows them to control who has access to their content.

Broadcaster e.tv, which challenged the nonencryption policy, had argued that encryption was needed in free-to-air set-top boxes to allow other broadcasters to compete with MultiChoice and challenge its monopoly on pay TV.

MultiChoice, which owns M-Net and DStv, stated previously that encrypted digital set-top boxes risked being expensive for the government and would disadvantage the poor.

Bickering over the issue delayed SA’s plans to migrate from analogue to digital.