SPECTRUM EXCLUSIVE: "Salami-slicing" of spectrum will stand in the way of 5G, says Telkom's Sipho Maseko Icasa's plan for spectrum fails to challenge the tech industry's duopoly, says Telkom CEO

SA won’t have faster and cheaper internet if the proposal by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) to allocate new spectrum for the local telecoms market isn’t challenged, says Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko.

In a stinging critique, Maseko says the way the regulator intends to divide spectrum between telecoms players will stand in the way of 5G, the next generation in wireless data technology.