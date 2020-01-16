The curious case(s) of Mkhwebane and the Reserve Bank

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is looking into eight cases involving the Reserve Bank. They range from seemingly spurious complaints to the downright bizarre accusation that the Bank was engaged in, or ignored, money laundering in the placement of bonds in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni was the governor of the Bank from 1999 to 2009.

What is not on the list is almost more interesting. Speculation has been rife that Mkhwebane is probing the way the Bank conducts monetary policy and why it hasn’t granted more licences to black bankers.

In her 2017 Absa-Bankorp ruling, Mkhwebane attempted to force the Bank — which critics say should cut the repo rate more aggressively to support the economy — to add the promotion of economic growth to its primary role of targeting inflation.

The courts rejected the report, but the underlying policy issue — whether the Bank is too hawkish — remains pertinent. Economists fear that the Bank, which is constrained by rising fiscal and ratings risks, could come under intense pressure to cut rates this year.

But fears of renewed calls for a mandate change at the ANC’s midyear national general council were largely assuaged at the weekend, when the ANC reaffirmed the Bank’s role, mandate and independence in its annual policy statement.

Yet none of this appears on Mkhwebane’s immediate radar, judging from the list of investigations she is considering. They include:

• A request from J Koorbanally in November 2019 that she "investigate alleged money laundering regarding the reissuing and placements of bonds in 1996, 1997 and 1998 and the splits done in 2001, 2002 and 2003 by the SA Reserve Bank and the banking sector". This complaint is still being assessed, says Mkhwebane’s spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe.

Jeff Koorbanally, who refers to himself as a forensic financial auditor, has publicly accused the Bank of "state capture, sabotage and economic terrorism" relating to the Absa-Bankorp saga. Online, he relies partly on the discredited Ciex investigation upon which Mkhwebane based her report into the issue, which was overturned by the courts.