National Mkhwebane says rules to remove her are 'unconstitutional and unlawful' The public protector is demanding the speaker of parliament suspend the process

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the rules adopted by parliament to remove her are unconstitutional and unlawful, and she has demanded that National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise suspend the “grossly unfair” process.

Parliament announced last week that Modise had approved a request that it initiate proceedings for Mkhwebane’s removal.