Eskom looks to private power
New CEO De Ruyter says renewables 'a good thing'
26 January 2020 - 00:15
UPDATED 26 January 2020 - 01:00
Faced with myriad challenges, maintenance backlogs and crippling load-shedding Eskom's new CEO, André de Ruyter, is welcoming plans for mines to begin generating their own power as a means of easing pressure on the grid.
In the last financial year mines contributed about R30.3bn to Eskom's revenue of R193bn, according to figures provided by Eskom. The struggling utility's revenues are already under pressure and would face further erosion should it lose large customers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.