Court dismisses bid to halt sale of Gupta mine The Lurco Group's bid to interdict the transfer of Koornfontein mine to Black Royalty Minerals has failed

A court bid to stop the R300m sale of the Gupta’s Koornfontein coal mine has failed, clearing the way for the transaction to begin.

The Lurco Group, a junior miner, had approached the Johannesburg high court on an urgent basis order to interdict Koornfontein Mine’s business rescue practitioners from transferring the mine to Black Royalty Minerals, which was announced as the preferred bidder in October last year.