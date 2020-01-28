Mabine Seabe, DA’s communications head, resigns

The DA’s acting head of communications Mabine Seabe has resigned from the position with immediate effect.

Seabe rose to prominence in the party under former leader Mmusi Maimane, who resigned in October last year.

Seabe had played multiple roles in the party over the past few years, including as Maimane’s spokesperson and later as the party’s director of communication.

Seabe’s departure adds to the list of high-profile resignations in the party following the 2019 general elections, in which the DA lost support for the first time, and which saw the party’s CEO Paul Boughey, then campaign manager Jonathan Moakes resign, among others.

Seabe said he resigned on Monday afternoon with immediate effect, adding that his resignation was a long time coming, but was hastened by Maimane’s departure.

“The past seven years have taken their toll on me personally. The tide has changed in the DA and it [is] no longer my time to serve on a staffing level,” Seabe said.

While the return of Helen Zille to the top echelons of the DA as chair of the federal council was the catalyst for the resignations of Maimane and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, Seabe said Zille was not part of his reasons for resigning, and that the decision was made independently.

He said he looked forward to a life outside formalised politics and that he would start his own consultancy.

He said his resignation is not a move to work with Maimane’s new movement, but that he would be willing to work with any organisation, public or private, that has an interest in building a better SA.

