MABINE SEABE: DA united by values, not identity politics

Aubrey Matshiqi’s misaligned musings on the DA and its leader, Mmusi Maimane, (Ill-prepared DA finds itself in a whole new ball game, March20) reveals so much of what is wrong with politics.

His broadside comes in the form of four problems he claims the DA faces: Cyril Ramaphosa, who may cause a "yearning for Zuma"; internal dynamics; Maimane; and the "challenge of managing the EFF".

Political commentators are so used to a governing party that puts its own interests ahead of SA’s that they have come to expect this from all parties. And yet the DA always strives to put SA’s interest ahead of its own.

Ramaphosa is a problem to the DA only to the extent that he proves to be a problem to SA.

It is not enough just to cut corruption. SA needs to boost economic growth to a level that makes rapid inroads into poverty and unemployment.

Ramaphosa is unlikely to achieve this because he is fundamentally an ANC man and the ANC is fundamentally stuck in liberation movement mode, committed to policies that deter investment and job creation.