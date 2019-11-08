National Ramaphosa rescues Prasa from crippling Eskom power cuts The power utility was about to cut electricity supply to commuter train lines, due to agency’s unpaid bills BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped in on Wednesday to prevent Eskom from cutting the electricity supply to commuter train lines, due to unpaid bills by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

The crisis at Prasa is the latest in the spiral of debt in which the government is caught as failing and broke state entities and municipalities default on payments to one another.