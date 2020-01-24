Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Cash-strapped SAA employees receive January salaries

The state carrier, which is in business rescue, is still waiting to see if the R2bn promised by the Treasury comes through

24 January 2020 - 13:03
January salaries at SAA have been paid, despite the company’s tense waiting game for the R2bn of funding it needs to continue operating.

Spokesperson for the business rescue practitioners Louise Brugman said on Friday: “The business rescue practitioners and management have taken various actions to ensure that cash is conserved. As a result we have sufficient funds to pay salaries.”

SAA is on tenterhooks at it waits to hear whether the Treasury has raised the R2bn from the capital markets. Although, the Treasury pledged in December to provide the money from the fiscus, it later transpired that it did not have a legal mechanism to appropriate additional money for SAA, as it was not covered in the adjustment budget in October.

The only other mechanism —  an appropriation under section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act — was exhausted last year when an emergency R17bn was transferred to Eskom.

The government is expected to make an announcement on the funding imminently.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

ANC adamant SAA should remain a state entity

The ANC NEC has decided that the cabinet take the operational processes needed to achieve this, even as SAA holds out for R2bn from the Treasury
National
1 day ago

We were caught off guard, Flight Centre on SAA cancellations

Out-of-the-blue flight cancellations on Monday night hit the global travel firm’s corporate travellers hardest
National
1 day ago

Government and the ANC opt to restructure SAA

Decision means airline is likely to require further funding to set it on a sustainable footing
National
1 day ago

