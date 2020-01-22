Government and the ANC opt to restructure SAA
22 January 2020 - 18:14
UPDATED 22 January 2020 - 23:43
The government, backed by the ANC, has chosen to restructure SAA and retain it as a national airline.
This is the most decisive step taken in the business rescue process so far and was decided upon on the basis of three options offered by the business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana. The other two options were to liquidate the SAA group, or to close the SAA company and retain Mango.
