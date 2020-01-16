National

Cyril Ramaphosa not going to WEF meeting or UK-Africa Summit

The president is attending an ANC NEC meeting and lekgotla this weekend, where the crisis at Eskom is likely to top the agenda

16 January 2020 - 18:18 Genevieve Quintal
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be attending this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland or the UK-Africa Investment Summit, so that he can focus on issues at home.  

“The president has taken this decision to give attention to pressing domestic priorities and preparations for the governing party [NEC meeting] and cabinet lekgotla,” presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said on Thursday.

An ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting and lekgotla is scheduled to take place this weekend, where the crisis at Eskom is likely to be top of the agenda.

Ramaphosa's decision to not attend the international events comes as the crisis at the power utility deepens. He was criticised in December 2019 for going on a two-day trip to Egypt while the country was experiencing rolling blackouts.

While he was in Egypt, Eskom implemented stage 6 load-shedding for the first time. Following that, the president cut his trip short amid calls that he deal with the energy crisis.

Diko said Ramaphosa was also busy with preparations for SA's assumption of the chairmanship of the African Union at the summit to be held in February.

“SA will be represented in Davos and London by senior government and civil society representatives led by minister of finance Mr Tito Mboweni and minister of international relations and co-operation Dr Naledi Pandor, respectively,” she said.

Diko said Ramaphosa was confident that SA would benefit from the participation of government and civil society delegations in Davos and London next week.

