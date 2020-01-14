Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Hamstrung Ramaphosa needs to think about reshuffling his cabinet BL PREMIUM

As I was saying, it was a little reckless of President Cyril Ramaphosa to promise on December 11 last year that there would be no more load-shedding in the country until January 13. That was Monday, and we’ve been load-shedding for a week already. How does a rational man get something that simple so wrong?

Deputy president David Mabuza has been telling people Ramaphosa was “misled” by the Eskom management and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Forget about the interesting politics of Mabuza trying to throw Gordhan under the bus for a moment (but it’s a doozy of note) and go back to the moment.