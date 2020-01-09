Over 40 people died in KZN storm-related incidents in two months

At least 44 people were killed, 193 injured and 30,000 affected by storms that wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal between November and January 9.

The departments of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, and basic education made the statement during a joint media briefing in the Harry Gwala district municipality on Thursday.

Addressing the media at the Umzimkhulu council chambers, co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said 447 incidents were reported to disaster management centres in the province in the two-month period.

These were as follows:

• 112 incidents related to strong wind

• 67 related to lightning

• 133 structural fires

• 108 incidents of heavy rainfall

• 19 hailstorms

• 8 drownings.

Dlamini-Zuma, with basic education minister Angie Motshekga and premier Sihle Zikalala, spent most of Thursday morning visiting some of the 15 schools in Harry Gwala district that were damaged by storms.