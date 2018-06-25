Climate change report: SA’s cities urged to prepare for heat waves and floods

DA Western Cape spokesman on environmental affairs and development planning Tertius Simmers says proactive planning and adaptive measures, rather than reactive measures, are needed to mitigate the effects of climate change. "The Western Cape is prone to the effects of climate-related hazards. Between 2003 and 2008, direct damage costs associated with climate-related extreme events in the Western Cape amounted to approximately R3.16bn," he says.

The poor will feel the impact of climate change the most, according to the C40 Cities report. The authors predict that nearly 215-million people will be living in poverty in 495 cities by the middle of this century, and they will regularly be exposed to three-month average maximum temperatures of at least 35°C.

This will be an eight-fold increase in the number of people living in poverty exposed to such extreme conditions.

The Gauteng City Region Observatory recently published a map of the province showing who was most vulnerable to disasters brought on by climate change, rapid urbanisation, population growth and poor planning. It should clearly show that poor communities would bear the brunt.

One of the aims of the C40 Cities report was to highlight the urgent action that needs to be taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The researchers stress that, across the globe, cities are already putting in place measures to limit the future effects of climate change.

"For most C40 cities, the impacts of climate change are not a far-off threat.

"From Cape Town to Houston, mayors are seeing severe droughts, storms, fires and more," says Antha Williams, head of environmental programmes at Bloomberg Philanthropies and a C40 Cities board member.

"As this report shows, C40 mayors are on the frontline of climate change, and the actions they take today — to use less energy in buildings, transition to clean transportation and reduce waste — are necessary to ensure prosperity and safety for their citizens."

In India deaths attributed to heat waves have doubled over the past two decades. During a 2015 heat wave in the north of the country, 2,000 deaths were recorded.

To reduce the number of deaths, 30 cities and 11 states in India have developed a Heat Action Plan that uses an early warning system to alert the authorities and residents up to a week before the heat wave arrives. The plan also suggests changes to outdoor working hours and improvements in health services responses.

South African cities have committed to CO² emissions reductions, and urban centres along the coastline are looking at ways of limiting the effects of rising sea levels. Cape Town has developed an Integrated Coastal Management Policy and Plan that includes mapping areas and identifying communities at risk from storm surges and sea level rises.

Johannesburg has greening policies, Culwick says, that could help cool the city. Trees and green lungs such as parks are known to offset the heat generated by concrete.

She says lessons learnt now will help Johannesburg cope in mid-century. In 2016 Joburg experienced severe flooding, that included one event that left parts of the N3 highway under water and fatalities.

"What we need to do is start getting better at dealing with our big rainfall events, and that will help us prepare in the future," Culwick says.