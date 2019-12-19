National Emergency power plan geared toward powerships Experts warn that the process appears tailored to favour powerships to the exclusion of any other electrical energy generation technology BL PREMIUM

As the government moves to urgently increase electricity capacity in SA, experts have warned that an emergency procurement process appears tailored to favour ships on which a power plant is installed, to the exclusion of other technologies.

According to Matt Ash and Gary Rademeyer, directors at Norton Rose Fulbright who specialise in energy, the request for information (RFI), which was issued by the department of mineral resources and energy last week, “seems to be bespoke for procurement of emergency generating power from such power barges or powerships, to the potential exclusion of any other electrical energy generation technology”.