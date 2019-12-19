National

WATCH: Government plans to revive ‘energy war room’

Business Day TV spoke to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex to find out how investors are viewing this move

19 December 2019 - 09:49 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
The cabinet has taken the decision to re-establish an “energy war room”, which will tackle the country's energy crisis. The war room is being set up by Deputy President David Mabuza, and will include finance minister Tito Mboweni, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

The team will deal with challenges to SA's energy supply, as well as issues of governance and the lack of financial management at Eskom.

Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex joined Business Day TV with his view on how significant the move is.

