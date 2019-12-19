Companies / Energy

WATCH: Eskom’s new CEO must resist state’s plans, NUM says

Business Day TV spoke to the NUM's energy sector co-ordinator, Paris Mashego, about the union's stance on Eskom

19 December 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: SUPPLIED
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: SUPPLIED

Unions have vowed to make things tough for incoming Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Amid talks to have De Ruyter start his term earlier, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on him to abandon the government's plans to split the utility into three, or face resitance.

The union's energy sector co-ordinator, Paris Mashego, spoke to Business Day TV about the organisation's stance.

