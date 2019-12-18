Police reliability but one concern in gun amnesty

Just outside Tshwane, towards Emalahleni, a narrow nondescript dirt road, muddied by continuous rain, curls towards the Magnum United Shooting Range. Here, less than a week into a national firearm amnesty, a group of gun-lovers has gathered to celebrate their passion.

As is common with shooting ranges, the area is surrounded by nothing but a few industrial businesses, dirt tracks, one or two farms, and open land. It is a miserable, wet Saturday morning and the attendance at the range is poor.

Inside the clubhouse, Lynette Oxley, a woman familiar with firearms, addresses a group of about 10 young women. They are learning how to defend themselves as part of a “16 days of activism” course.

“Relax, calm down, and squeeze the trigger,” explains a colleague of Oxley wearing a #VictimNoLonger vest.

“Shoot, check where your shot is, breathe.”

Oxley says that in SA attackers are known to work in groups, sometimes as many as six. “You need to know what your abilities are,” she says, competing with deafening shots that ring out in the high-calibre range next to the building.

Violence against women in SA is at a crisis point. Details of atrocious attacks appear in broadcasts and newspapers almost daily. The reality is far worse. Almost eight women were murdered every day during the 2018/2019 financial year, according to the latest police statistics. Authorities also recorded an average of nearly 84 rapes a day over the same period.

Before the group heads out for the practical part of their course, the women take turns to practise their stance. Elbows locked, they lean forward, pointing a blue dummy pistol.

These women hope to master the very weapon that is most likely to take their and their sisters’ lives. Crime figures show that during the 2018/2019 financial year, guns killed 7,156 people — more than the next-three most common weapons combined.