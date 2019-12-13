National

Rashied Staggie murdered in Salt River

The former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang was killed hours after current leader Ballie Tips also shot dead, in Mitchells Plain

13 December 2019 - 12:19 Staff Reporter
Picture: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Picture: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Rashied Staggie‚ former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang‚ was shot dead on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.

Staggie’s shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots to the head in Westridge‚ Mitchells Plain.

Staggie and other high-ranking Hard Livings members gathered at the scene of Tips’s execution‚ while the gangster’s body was still there.

Staggie’s twin brother‚ Rashaad‚ was shot and burnt alive by members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in Salt River in 1996.

This is a developing story.

Cape Town allocates R1bn to beef up fight against crime

The Western Cape’s murder rate is 58 per 100,000 of the population, compared with a national average of 36
National
2 months ago

Western Cape pleased with extension of army deployment in crime hot spots

Premier Alan Winde says there is a greater need for a co-ordination of efforts between the SANDF and other stakeholders
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Rashied Staggie murdered in Salt River
National
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane loses Estina appeal hearing
National
3.
Water, water everywhere, but not a drop for the ...
National
4.
Medical schemes regulator in shock move to ditch ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Joburg and Medellin — a tale of dealing with crime in two cities

National

ALAN WINDE: Safety is a non-negotiable priority in the Western Cape

Opinion

Cape Town murder rate unchanged despite army deployment

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.