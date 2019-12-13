Rashied Staggie‚ former leader of the notorious Hard Livings gang‚ was shot dead on Friday in the Cape Town suburb of Salt River.

Staggie’s shooting came hours after Hard Livings leader Ballie Tips was killed with two shots to the head in Westridge‚ Mitchells Plain.

Staggie and other high-ranking Hard Livings members gathered at the scene of Tips’s execution‚ while the gangster’s body was still there.

Staggie’s twin brother‚ Rashaad‚ was shot and burnt alive by members of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) in Salt River in 1996.

