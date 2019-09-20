Safety is a non-negotiable priority in the Western Cape

We know from the evidence in the Western Cape that 50% of murders take place in 11 police precincts. Almost 80% of all murders in the Western Cape occur in the Cape Town Metro; 50% of homicide victims in the Western Cape tested positive for alcohol; 37% of Western Cape children drop out of school between grade 10 and grade 12; and children exposed to violence are at much greater risk of being the victim of or perpetrating violence as adults.

We know that family issues such as temper and conflict, gender norms or access to firearms, alcohol and drugs are some of the important determinants of violence.

The government sits on mountains of data and researchers have produced extensive information on violence and crime. It is time that we use it all to meaningfully improve government spending, service delivery and decision-making.

Crime fighting and violence prevention

It is time to stop talking and start taking real steps to stem the tide of violence. We have made the bold promise of halving the murder rate in this province over the next 10 years. This will not be easy, but our plan to get there involves combining crime fighting and violence prevention. The two must go hand in hand.

It is the SA Police Service’s primary responsibility to keep us safe, but it has become clear that they are either unable or unwilling to do this.

While putting boots on the ground is not normally a provincial responsibility, the status quo has become untenable. There must be consequences for those committing crime. Therefore, I have decided to step in and remedy the situation as far as our finances and human resources allow. In the next three years, the province will fund, train and deploy, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, 3,000 additional law enforcement officers. A total of 1,000 will be recruited by the end of the year. These law enforcement officers will be deployed where and when violent crime happens most, using data and technology to determine this.

In addition, we will fund, train and deploy a total of 150 investigators over the next five years, with 50 recruited before the end of the year, to prepare dockets for prosecution of the most serious crime plaguing our communities.

We will continue to build partnerships with those involved in safety, specifically, our accredited neighbourhood watches and community police forums. We will use technology to help them make their communities safer by ensuring a more sustained flow of information between them and professional law enforcement.

Building on our constitutional oversight mandate, we will determine the kind of police we want in the Western Cape. We will then direct our oversight work to measuring those expected policing standards.

Violence starts at home and in our communities. If we do not put our energy into empowering children, families and communities to protect themselves from and use alternatives to violence, then our other efforts will fail. Therefore, the second focus of my plan is violence prevention. I have identified key levers that my cabinet will prioritise, using a public health approach to prevention. These are longer term interventions.

The violence-prevention angle of our plan will include:

• Rolling out a comprehensive first 1,000 days programme to support 10,000 caregivers and children from the child’s conception to their second birthday, a critical period for growth and development.

• Rolling out the evidence-based parenting programmes in our priority areas to improve family relationships and reduce vulnerability to substance abuse.

• Using innovative programmes for learners and educators to reduce violence in school.

• Mapping and co-ordinating existing programmes for vulnerable youth in our priority areas, building on our after-school programme, with a target of 8,000 vulnerable youth — boys in particular — regularly attending such programmes by the end of the 2020/2021 financial year.

• Massively expanding our flagship Chrysalis Academy and, in partnership with the private sector, ensure that, five years from now, 80% of Chrysalis Academy graduates will have found stable employment.

Once all law enforcement officers and investigators are deployed, we will spend R1bn a year on fighting crime and preventing violence. It is a lot of money prioritised for safety, but the levels of violent crime in our communities has left me with no choice but to make these budgetary allocations.

To ensure the delivery of this plan, each minister in my cabinet has been assigned a safety priority, and they have all undertaken to be personally accountable for the delivery of each of those outcomes, which will be made public, as will each minister’s progress on them.

We have a lot of good policies and excellent knowledge that can guide us to holistically address crime and violence. None of them provide easy or straightforward solutions. Preventing violence is complex, and we need the best people, both inside and outside all spheres of government, in universities, in NGOs and in communities, to make this happen.

Importantly, I will not shy away from amending or changing what does not work — or trying out new ideas or approaches. One thing I will not change is my steadfast determination to rid our province of this scourge. And I call on our people to hold me accountable to that — not just to its general concept — but to each and every one of the specific delivery metrics tat we will announce for every one of the interventions I have outlined.

