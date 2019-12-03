Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Will De Ruyter be allowed to do his job at Eskom? BL PREMIUM

By most accounts Eskom CEO designate Andre de Ruyter has what it takes to turn the power utility around, a feat that has eluded many. All that remains are the answers to two questions: will he be allowed to do his job, and what will it take for him to succeed?

Since the announcement of his appointment a fortnight ago, the poor man has endured bad press. Clumsy attempts by the government to subdue the backlash have so far failed to deal with the grievances of the complainants, mainly black professionals, the EFF and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).