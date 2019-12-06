National Medical schemes regulator plans to scrap low-cost health care Shock decision could exclude hundreds of thousands of families from private medical services BL PREMIUM

The medical schemes regulator has sent shock waves through the industry in announcing plans to scrap by March 2021 the pared-down schemes and primary health-care products used by low-income families.

The move has also caught the Treasury on the back foot, with sources saying it was not aware of the plan.