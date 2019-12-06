Medical schemes regulator plans to scrap low-cost health care
Shock decision could exclude hundreds of thousands of families from private medical services
06 December 2019 - 05:10
The medical schemes regulator has sent shock waves through the industry in announcing plans to scrap by March 2021 the pared-down schemes and primary health-care products used by low-income families.
The move has also caught the Treasury on the back foot, with sources saying it was not aware of the plan.
