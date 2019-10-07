National / Health Discovery and GEMS reject inquiry’s proposal to cap executive pay Principal officers of Discovery Health Medical Scheme and the Government Employees Medical Scheme earned R7.64m and R5.82m respectively in 2018 BL PREMIUM

SA’s two biggest medical schemes have rejected the notion of capping principal officer and trustee remuneration, which is among the recommendations made by the Competition Commission’s health market inquiry in its final report released last week.

The scale of principal officer and trustee remuneration has been a concern for the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) for several years, and the latest figures are laid bare in its 2018/2019 annual report, due to be presented to parliament on Thursday. The CMS regulates the medical schemes industry, which at the end of 2018 included 79 schemes covering about 15.4% of the population.