NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma judgment an escalation of tension with judiciary
02 December 2019 - 05:07
Former president Jacob Zuma has come under fire over his lawyers’ scathing assessment of the high court that dismissed his legal bid to permanently stay his corruption prosecution — in a judgment that marks a potential escalation in tensions between the former head of state and the judiciary.
The three high court judges who ruled against Zuma in that application in Pietermaritzburg on Friday expressed concern about the language used in his application for leave to appeal against their decision, which they found did “not belong in a proper court process” and could bring the justice system into disrepute.
