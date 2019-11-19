National Intelligence slush fund documents to be declassified, says Shamila Batohi Move will pave the way for the prosecution of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and other senior officials BL PREMIUM

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has received an undertaking that some of the documents required to have graft charges re-enrolled against former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will be declassified.

Fraud and corruption charges were withdrawn against Mdluli in 2015. According to testimony given by senior Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse at the inquiry into state capture, the magistrate at the time said the matter could only be placed back on the roll when classified documents were declassified.