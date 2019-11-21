National BONGANI BONGO Hawks anticorruption crackdown expected to widen NPA under pressure as public impatience grows over lack of arrests, prosecutions and convictions of politicians accused of looting public funds BL PREMIUM

The Hawks swooped across the country on Thursday, making arrests that included prominent ANC politician Bongani Bongo in the first high-profile anticorruption sweep under the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) new leadership.

Bongo, former state security minister and now chair of the parliamentary committee on home affairs, is the first high-ranking political figure to find himself in the dock in a crackdown that is expected to widen.