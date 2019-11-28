Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: Why everyone wants Jacob Zuma’s tax records

Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a team of journalists take a look at the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed

28 November 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a team of journalists take a look at the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

The panel discussed Financial Mail and amaBhungane’s court application to secure access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.

The team also take a look at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal battle with the former COO of the public protector’s office.

Financial Mail and amaBhungane launch application to access former President Zuma’s tax records

The existing legislation prevents us from obtaining information on the tax status of senior members of the executive accused of serious crimes, says ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

Public has a right to know if Zuma’s tax affairs were in order, court papers argue

Financial Mail and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism have asked the court to grant journalists access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records
National
1 day ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars boss faced with taxing issue of secrecy

Edward Kieswetter has to ensure tax confidentiality remains sacrosanct, regardless of the public profile of the payer
Opinion
17 hours ago

Tito Mboweni supports ‘intrusive’ investigating unit at Sars

This is in line with a finding of the Nugent commission of inquiry into the tax authority
National
1 day ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane took aim at specific people for political gain, axed official says

Fired COO in the office of the public protector Basani Baloyi says Mkhwebane manipulated the timing and contents of her reports ‘for reasons other ...
National
5 days ago

Mkhwebane defends ‘chess’ WhatsApp message about Ramaphosa

Former official has published public protector’s chats as part of a challenge to the termination of her employment
National
1 week ago

No evidence of stolen e-mails in Ramaphosa findings, says public protector

President’s accusation was a strategy, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Sars boss faced with taxing issue ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Curbing of supermarkets a welcome move
Opinion / Editorials
3.
MIKE SCHUSSLER: SA must not chicken out of ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: EFF leader has cornered the DA
Opinion / Letters
5.
If Treasury does what it says it will do, will SA ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.