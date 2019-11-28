Editing Allowed
WATCH: Why everyone wants Jacob Zuma’s tax records
Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a team of journalists take a look at the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed
28 November 2019 - 09:25
The panel discussed Financial Mail and amaBhungane’s court application to secure access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.
The team also take a look at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal battle with the former COO of the public protector’s office.