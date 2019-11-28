WATCH: Why everyone wants Jacob Zuma’s tax records

Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a team of journalists take a look at the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed.

The panel discussed Financial Mail and amaBhungane’s court application to secure access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.

The team also take a look at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal battle with the former COO of the public protector’s office.