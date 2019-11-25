JUSTICE MALALA: Economy is tanking, but at last corrupt politicians are feeling the heat

The festive season is nearly upon us and many South Africans are looking forward to a bit of relaxation after a tough year. Things are not great in our beloved country, as we were reminded by yet another ratings agency on Friday evening.

People such as Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who currently sits in the chair meant for our public protector, like to disparage the ratings agencies. They forget, or are generally ignorant, that we invited the ratings agencies here so that we can play in the international market. These agencies, with all their faults, play a role that our politicians cannot always play. That role is to see ourselves for what we really are, whether ugly or beautiful, good or bad.

The red lights are flashing. The economy is tanking and things are not looking very hopeful for the future. Ratings agency S&P Global changed its outlook on SA’s sovereign credit rating from stable to negative on Friday, citing ailing growth and the government’s worsening fiscal and debt trajectory. That assessment was predictable if you had listened to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s medium-term budget policy statement last month.

Meanwhile, a careful reading of auditor-general Kimi Makwetu’s latest report last week indicates that the engines of delivery to the people — the municipalities — have collapsed. Officials and politicians are using municipalities as their piggy banks. As happens every year, the story that last week’s audit outcomes are “the worst they have ever been” came and disappeared without trace. No-one is fired or charged for these massive failures in local government. Who suffers? Poor people.

If anything, the past week illustrates just how much work there is to be done.

Yet we must not forget that SA had a few things to celebrate last week. Sure, it’s not a lot, but it’s something.