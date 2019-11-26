Jacob Zuma put Gupta relationship ahead of presidency, says Shaik
Mo Shaik testifies that Jacob Zuma was not fully cognisant of his constitutional responsibility and very loyal to the Guptas
26 November 2019 - 18:19
The relationship between the Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma came under further scrutiny at the state-capture inquiry on Tuesday when two former intelligence bosses took the stand.
Riaz “Mo” Shaik, a former State Security Agency (SSA) director, and Gibson Njenje, another director at the SSA, described how Gupta family members capitalised on their relationship with Zuma, using his name to strong arm their way into lucrative deals while he allegedly shielded them from investigations by the country’s intelligence agency.
