National There was no political will to investigate the Guptas, Mo Shaik If intelligence agency had been given the green light to investigate the controversial family, state capture could have been stopped at least seven years ago

Former president Jacob Zuma may have helped cripple investigations into the Gupta family as far back as 2011.

This is according to former spy boss Riaz “Mo” Shaik, one of three men who were at the top of the State Security Agency (SSA) and raised red flags about the influence of the notorious Indian family over the state.