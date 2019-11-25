There was no political will to investigate the Guptas, Mo Shaik
If intelligence agency had been given the green light to investigate the controversial family, state capture could have been stopped at least seven years ago
25 November 2019 - 19:47
Former president Jacob Zuma may have helped cripple investigations into the Gupta family as far back as 2011.
This is according to former spy boss Riaz “Mo” Shaik, one of three men who were at the top of the State Security Agency (SSA) and raised red flags about the influence of the notorious Indian family over the state.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.