SA Express rescue plan fails as losses widen significantly

Losses at another state-owned airline, SA Express, widened significantly over the past financial year despite the efforts of a new board and management to turn the airline around.

Like SAA, SA Express has not tabled financial statements in parliament for the past two years. But the 2018/2019 annual report, which Business Day has seen, shows that the company recorded a loss of R591m, more than three times the previous year’s R162m loss.