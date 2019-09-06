National Bailout of R300m will be more than enough, says SA Express Ailing airline is taking steps to win approval of Tito Mboweni BL PREMIUM

The management of state-owned SA Express has embarked on a number of initiatives aimed at enticing finance minister Tito Mboweni to agree to rescue the cash-strapped airline.

These include reducing costs by cutting back on some routes, increasing revenue, right sizing the company to ensure maximum efficiency and increasing the utilisation of its fleet.