AILING AIRLINE
Pravin Gordhan tells SAA strikers there is no more money
19 November 2019 - 23:46
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has told striking unions at the cash-strapped national carrier SAA that there is no money to meet their demand for an 8% across-the-board pay increase.
And even if there were funds available, the minister said there was no legal mechanism to provide funding to SAA in the current year.
