National AILING AIRLINE Pravin Gordhan tells SAA strikers there is no more money BL PREMIUM

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has told striking unions at the cash-strapped national carrier SAA that there is no money to meet their demand for an 8% across-the-board pay increase.

And even if there were funds available, the minister said there was no legal mechanism to provide funding to SAA in the current year.