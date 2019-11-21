National RESUMING FLIGHTS SAA says employees are defying the strike BL PREMIUM

As public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan warned that SAA will struggle to pay staff in November, the national airline said it was facilitating the return of employees who wanted to work in defiance of the strike that has gone on almost a week.

SAA, which has posted more than R18bn in losses since the 2015 financial year, also said on Wednesday that it was resuming flights to selected local destinations and Victoria Falls.