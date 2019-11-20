SAA to resume domestic and regional flights on Thursday

SAA says it will resume its flights to Cape Town, Durban and Victoria Falls on Thursday, as there seems to be no end in sight to its crippling pay strike.

The embattled national carrier, which is losing about R52m a day as a result of the strike that began on Friday, said it was continuing to operate all international flights without disruption.

Its flights to six African destinations, including Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare, were also continuing without any hiccups.

SAA chief commercial officer Philip Saunders said on Wednesday they were pleased that their domestic, regional and international flights were back on schedule.

“It is also important to assure SAA’s customers that our operations are safe and that the airline will never compromise on this core responsibility,” said Saunders.

“Customers travelling on SAA’s regional network to Victoria Falls, Cape Town and Durban will be rebooked on the reinstated services and contacted accordingly.”

