SAA to resume domestic and regional flights on Thursday

20 November 2019 - 16:12 LUYOLO MKENTANE
SAA says it will resume its flights to Cape Town, Durban and Victoria Falls on Thursday, as there seems to be no end in sight to its crippling pay strike.

The embattled national carrier, which is losing about R52m a day as a result of the strike that began on Friday, said it was continuing to operate all international flights without disruption.

Its flights to six African destinations, including Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare, were also continuing without any hiccups.

SAA chief commercial officer Philip Saunders said on Wednesday they were pleased that their domestic, regional and international flights were back on schedule.

“It is also important to assure SAA’s customers that our operations are safe and that the airline will never compromise on this core responsibility,” said Saunders.

“Customers travelling on SAA’s regional network to Victoria Falls, Cape Town and Durban will be rebooked on the reinstated services and contacted accordingly.”

Pravin Gordhan tells SAA strikers there is no more money

The public enterprises minister tells striking unions the government is facing severe financial constraints
National
17 hours ago

SAA wants labour court to step in over crippling strike

Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia says demands relating to the current restructuring of SAA were not part of the initial dispute
National
1 day ago

SAA is not too big to fail, says Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister says tough decisions could be made for cash-strapped national airline
National
5 days ago

