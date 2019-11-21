National

SAA will not be able to pay salaries for November on normal payment dates

But two unions involved continue open-ended pay strike demanding 8% salary increases

21 November 2019 - 20:50 LUYOLO MKENTANE
An SAA aeroplane at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
An SAA aeroplane at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Cash-strapped national carrier SAA says it will not be  able to pay staff salaries for November on the normal scheduled payment dates.

The announcement on Thursday evening came a day after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs that the airline does not have enough cash to “possibly even pay salaries at the end of the month”.

The airline has posted more than R18bn in losses since the 2015 financial year. But that did not stop members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) from embarking on an open-ended pay strike on Friday, demanding an 8% wage increase.

The company has offered them 5.9% deferred to April 2020. “Not only will [workers] not get increases, but they might not even get their salaries,” Gordhan said on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the airline, which has received R5bn from the National Treasury in 2019, has advised all personnel that it will “not be able to pay salaries for November on the normal scheduled dates”.

“The company has yet to secure R2bn working capital to fund daily operations and this includes payment of salaries to all employees,” he said.

“The company has undertaken to keep employees updated on this matter and will advise staff on the dates for payment of November salaries.”

On Wednesday, the state-owned airline said it was facilitating the return of employees who wanted to work in defiance of the strike that has gone on for almost a week.

The airline has since resumed its international flight schedule. It has also resumed flights to Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare, and to selected local destinations and Victoria Falls.

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za 

SAA says employees are defying the strike

The national airline says it is helping employees who want to work in defiance of the strike
National
15 hours ago

SAA: Much more than salaries is at stake

A bigger sticking point is whether SAA buckles to union demands and freezes plans to cut 944 posts
National
1 hour ago

SAA wants labour court to step in over crippling strike

Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia says demands relating to the current restructuring of SAA were not part of the initial dispute
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
SAA will not be able to pay salaries for November ...
National
2.
Nkoana-Mashabane stumbles as she tries to justify ...
National
3.
Women go unseen in the shadow of SA mining
National
4.
SAA: Much more than salaries is at stake
National / Labour

Related Articles

SAA to resume domestic and regional flights on Thursday

National / Labour

Pravin Gordhan tells SAA strikers there is no more money

National

Strike-hit SAA to resume flights to six African nations

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.