Empowerment fund under fire for paying CEO more than Ramaphosa’s salary
The NEF continues to be hamstrung by a lack of funding that has rendered it unable to respond to the huge demand for financial assistance by black businesses
The government fund that provides capital for black entrepreneurs has come under fire for paying its CEO, Philisiwe Mthethwa, a higher salary than President Cyril Ramaphosa’s.
According to figures contained in the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) 2018-19 annual report tabled in parliament recently, Mthethwa received a salary package of more than R6m for the previous financial year.
The DA pointed out that Mthethwa’s salary is R2m more than Ramaphosa’s package, which very likely makes her SA’s highest-paid public servant. Mthethwa is the wife of sports, arts, & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
DA MP and trade & industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said Mthethwa’s huge salary is “quite shocking given the fact that the NEF has little money to do its work and that the entity does not have much to show for its CEO’s exorbitant salary”.
“While their initial work showed some success after being funded by government, repeated budget cuts have rendered the entity without funding, except to fund their overpaid executives at a combined total of more than R17m, all who received bonuses ranging from R580,000 to R1.2m.”
The DA says the NEF’s objectives are best served by being incorporated into the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), about which there seems to be universal agreement.
“This is something that the parliamentary committee for trade & industry has discussed for a number of years yet little action has been taken. The time for talking is over. We cannot spend money to fund the lifestyles of overpaid civil servants at the expense of entrepreneurs who are desperate to scale up their businesses and create jobs,” Macpherson said.
He said the party will seek answers from trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel on when the NEF will be incorporated into the IDC “so we can start putting the interests of small businesses first”.
The NEF is an agency of the department of trade & industry.
The department told Business Day on Wednesday that a parliamentary question for written reply has already been asked on the issue, and it would respond in due course.
The NEF says in its 2018-19 annual report Mthethwa, who holds an MBA and a Master’s in Economics has brought a “diverse knowledge of banking, capital markets and international investment, which has grown the NEF into a high-performing organisation under her stewardship”.
“She continues the quest to champion SA’s industrialisation through strategic leadership of the organisation. She has made significant contributions to the NEF’s sustainability and capitalisation drive which remains ongoing,” the report reads.
In the report Mthethwa bemoaned the lack of funding for the organisation. She pointed out that in 2004 the government undertook to fund the NEF by R10bn over the next five years. This did not materialise.
To discharge the 2019-20 strategy, the NEF needs a minimum of R1bn to implement its mandate of creating jobs and advancing the quest for inclusive growth, she said.
“In the year under review the demand for funding was so phenomenal that it literally tripled to R33.4bn by value. It saddens us at the NEF that in the face of such huge demand by black people to integrate into the economic mainstream, the NEF could only approve 8% of the value of applications, due to the NEF’s unrealised capitalisation. In most instances the NEF had to refer these entrepreneurs to other potential funders due to limited capital available for investment.”