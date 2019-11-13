Empowerment fund under fire for paying CEO more than Ramaphosa’s salary

The government fund that provides capital for black entrepreneurs has come under fire for paying its CEO, Philisiwe Mthethwa, a higher salary than President Cyril Ramaphosa’s.

According to figures contained in the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) 2018-19 annual report tabled in parliament recently, Mthethwa received a salary package of more than R6m for the previous financial year.

The DA pointed out that Mthethwa’s salary is R2m more than Ramaphosa’s package, which very likely makes her SA’s highest-paid public servant. Mthethwa is the wife of sports, arts, & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.

The NEF continues to be hamstrung by a lack of funding that has rendered it unable to respond to the huge demand for financial assistance by black businesses.

DA MP and trade & industry spokesperson Dean Macpherson said Mthethwa’s huge salary is “quite shocking given the fact that the NEF has little money to do its work and that the entity does not have much to show for its CEO’s exorbitant salary”.

“While their initial work showed some success after being funded by government, repeated budget cuts have rendered the entity without funding, except to fund their overpaid executives at a combined total of more than R17m, all who received bonuses ranging from R580,000 to R1.2m.”

The DA says the NEF’s objectives are best served by being incorporated into the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), about which there seems to be universal agreement.

“This is something that the parliamentary committee for trade & industry has discussed for a number of years yet little action has been taken. The time for talking is over. We cannot spend money to fund the lifestyles of overpaid civil servants at the expense of entrepreneurs who are desperate to scale up their businesses and create jobs,” Macpherson said.

He said the party will seek answers from trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel on when the NEF will be incorporated into the IDC “so we can start putting the interests of small businesses first”.

The NEF is an agency of the department of trade & industry.

The department told Business Day on Wednesday that a parliamentary question for written reply has already been asked on the issue, and it would respond in due course.

The NEF says in its 2018-19 annual report Mthethwa, who holds an MBA and a Master’s in Economics has brought a “diverse knowledge of banking, capital markets and international investment, which has grown the NEF into a high-performing organisation under her stewardship”.