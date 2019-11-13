SAA cannot withstand a strike, nonexecutive director Kingston says

The airline has received R5.5bn from the Treasury in 2019. It has also been given an undertaking that the Treasury will repay its R9.2bn debt over the next three years. But, to continue operations it still requires working capital which Kingston said it has been unable to raise from commercial banks without a full government guarantee. While this amount had previously been estimated at R2bn it would now be higher as trading conditions were worse than expected.

Kingston told the committee that the company was unable to table its financial statements as it was not a going concern and would receive either a disclaimer or a qualified audit.

Furthermore, without the government guarantee for working capital it was unable to say when it would be able to table accounts.

A disclaimer on the accounts would mean that SAA’s credit would dry up overnight and would be unable to fly, said CFO Deon Fredericks. The board was not prepared to take that risk.

Kingston said the only remaining option was for SAA to table accounts on a liquidation basis.

“This would have a catastrophic effect. All our loans and the leases on our planes would be accelerated. There are R40bn of obligations that would have to be settled immediately,” said Kingston.

The board could not do that without the consent of its shareholder, which is the government. It would also mean that government would lose control over SAA which would be in the hands of the liquidators, he said.

Members of the committee were dissatisfied with the airline’s failure to table the financial statements.

DA MP Alf Lees said that it was not up to SAA to decide whether or not to table the accounts and avoid doing so because it was not a going concern.

“You either are a going concern or you are not,” Lees said.

Chair of the committee Mkhuleko Hlengwa said SAA had put the committee in a very difficult position as it could not allow indefinite noncompliance.

“You cannot cherry pick compliance. We want to craft a sustainable road map to submission of the accounts,” he said.

Kingston said that liquidation would put 10,000 jobs at SAA and its subsidiaries at risk, and 40,000-50,000 indirect jobs.

