National

Below-expectation increase in retail sales

The 0.2% growth was below expectations of some economists and analysts, who thought it would be closer to 2%

13 November 2019 - 15:23 Lynley Donnelly
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV

Retail sales increased just 0.2% year on year in September, Statistics SA said on Wednesday.

The figure, which remains at its lowest level since March, came off a revised 1% in August. The retail sector has battled in an economy that is struggling to grow, while consumers have contended with increasing job losses and lower income growth. Consumption accounts for about two thirds of GDP.

The 0.2% was below expectations of some economists and analysts, who had pegged the increase to be closer to the 2% mark.

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased 0.5% in September 2019 compared with August 2019. This followed month-on-month changes of -1.1% in August 2019 and 0.2% in July 2019, Stats SA said. In the third quarter of 2019, retail trade was flat compared with the previous quarter.

Textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods retailers were the largest contributors to the year-on-year increase, growing 3%. This was followed by the “all other retailers” category, which grew 1.3% and pharmaceutical and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries which grew 0.8%. 

The largest declines were seen in the food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores sector, as well as general dealers.

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Rand recovers slightly ahead of retail sales data

The local currency weakened against the dollar on Tuesday, when US President Donald Trump disappointed the market with trade war comments
Markets
6 hours ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fears mount of another quarterly economic contraction

Hopes mining and retail will bail out economy
Economy
2 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Why JSE performance of Dis-Chem lags that of top competitor

Investors seem to be willing to pay more for more predictable earnings at Clicks
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Sacca and Numsa to embark on ‘mother of all ...
National / Labour
2.
MPs grill candidates vying for deputy public ...
National
3.
Samwu wants march in Joburg to shut down all ...
National
4.
Below-expectation increase in retail sales
National

Related Articles

China's Singles' Day is biggest shopping spree

Business

Sales at Truworths Africa outperform its UK business

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Edcon: time to open the credit taps?

Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.