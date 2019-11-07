Edcon: time to open the credit taps?
Edcon’s credit book has been sold — again — but this time to a company with much looser purse strings
07 November 2019 - 05:00
Edcon CEO Grant Pattison may have been granted his biggest wish last week as Absa announced the sale of the clothing retailer’s store card book to the RCS Group.
Pattison, who has called the 2012 sale of the retailer’s debtors book "the biggest mistake", is now more upbeat about Edcon’s prospects of winning back lost market share.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.