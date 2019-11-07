Money & Investing Edcon: time to open the credit taps? Edcon’s credit book has been sold — again — but this time to a company with much looser purse strings BL PREMIUM

Edcon CEO Grant Pattison may have been granted his biggest wish last week as Absa announced the sale of the clothing retailer’s store card book to the RCS Group.

Pattison, who has called the 2012 sale of the retailer’s debtors book "the biggest mistake", is now more upbeat about Edcon’s prospects of winning back lost market share.