China's Singles' Day is biggest shopping spree
10 November 2019 - 05:00
Alibaba Group will kick off its annual 24-hour shopping extravaganza tomorrow with deals and deep discounts, and a performance by American pop star Taylor Swift.
The Singles' Day sale is now bigger than Black Friday. It comes as the $486bn Chinese retail juggernaut navigates through a major turning point, the resignation of its co-founder Jack Ma as chair, and aims to raise up to $15bn via a share sale in Hong Kong this month.
