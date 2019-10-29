National Eskom decision expected on Tuesday The government’s choices will demonstrate whether it is committed to the rapid liberalisation of the energy market BL PREMIUM

A special paper on the future of Eskom and the electricity industry will be released by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday to provide the framework for the massive bailout expected in the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

The plan is an essential component of persuading credit ratings agencies and investors that the government does indeed intend to restructure Eskom into a sustainable company and not throw good money after bad. Moody’s Investors Service, which has previously said the bailout will not be enough and a credible plan for the future is required, is due to make a rating decision on November 1.